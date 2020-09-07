Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

SPIT, KICK, PUNCH: Mum accused of violent roadside tantrum

by Chris Calcino
7th Sep 2020 10:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A FAR North mum allegedly punched, kicked and spat at police while her children sat in the back seat after the driver of a car was arrested for drink driving.

Police on patrol in Weipa spotted a vehicle driving erratically on River Dr, Rocky Point, about 7.30pm on Friday.

They pulled the car over and performed a breath test on a 45-year-old Trunding woman, who recorded a positive blood-alcohol reading and was placed in the back of the police vehicle to be taken back to the station.

A 23-year-old Rocky Point woman and her two small children were also in the car.

"While police made arranged to get the woman and her children home, the 23-year-old became verbally abusive and attempted to open the rear of the police vehicle and interfere with the arrest of the older woman," police said in a statement.

"As an officer attempted to stop the woman, she punched the officer in the face causing bruising and swelling to the officer's eye and nose which required medical treatment.

"As police attempted to restrain the woman, she spat and kicked both officers."

The young woman was charged with one count of seriously assaulting police causing bodily harm, seriously assaulting police and two counts of obstructing police.

The 45-year-old woman was charged with mid-range drink driving after recording a reading of 0.133.

Both women are scheduled to appear in the Weipa Magistrates Court on October 13.

Originally published as SPIT, KICK, PUNCH: Young mum accused of violent roadside tantrum

More Stories

Show More
breath test attack crime editors picks weipa assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen offender joined drug set-up trio in ambush

        Premium Content Teen offender joined drug set-up trio in ambush

        News A teenager has been warned he will spend time in adult jail if he continues committing offences of violence

        Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Premium Content Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Health Details of fatal hospital bungles in Queensland kept secret

        Driver five times legal limit found parked in school zone

        Premium Content Driver five times legal limit found parked in school zone

        News Every Monday the QT publishes the names of the people who have been caught drink or...

        Ipswich school’s new pathway to nursing career

        Premium Content Ipswich school’s new pathway to nursing career

        News A new agreement between an Ipswich school and USQ will provide students a direct...