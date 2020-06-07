'Black magic' twist in search for mother and son lost at sea

Pair missing at sea since December sailed out to cleanse themselves of 'black magic', investigators have revealed.

Pair missing at sea since December sailed out to cleanse themselves of 'black magic', investigators have revealed.

A mother and son lost at sea had ventured out to rid themselves of evil spirits, police have revealed.

Felicity Loveday, 84, and Adrian Meneveau, 54, set off on Port Phillip Bay in a small boat after becoming convinced Ms Loveday had evoked "black magic" during a mysterious "meditation" ritual.

The Sunday Herald Sun has learned Mr Meneveau purchased a second boat shortly before the doomed voyage.

The boat, registration NY494, was bought from an online seller between Melbourne and Adelaide and is still missing.

Investigators are considering the possibility Ms Loveday was not alive in this photograph.

Marine Investigation Unit police can't rule out whether Mr Meneveau and his mother are alive and believe finding the missing boat could help solve their disappearance.

Sen-Constable Chris Obst said: "If we can find this vessel it might give us more answers."

Police have been told the Frankston mother and son set off from the Olivers Hill boat ramp early on Wednesday December 11 last year to perform a cleansing ritual.

The pair were trying to get rid of evil spirits woken by a form of meditation they were both deeply involved in, Sen-Constable Obst said.

"Adrian and Felicity were practising meditation for some time and believed Felicity had woken black magic and Adrian felt responsible for it," he said.

"The boat trip was a means of reversing it - they needed to be on the salt water to get rid of the black magic."

It has emerged Ms Loveday, born in South Africa, was once a senior Co-Freemasonry figure.

Co-Freemasonry or Le Droit Humain is an offshoot of Freemasonry, a secretive fraternal society.

A second boat, registration NY494, was bought by Adrian Meneveau shortly before he and his mum disappeared at sea. Picture: Supplied

Ms Loveday served as the "Worshipful Master" at the Southport, Queensland lodge in the mid-2000s.

The Worshipful Master is the most powerful figure in a Masonic lodge and presides over ritual and ceremonies.

The origin of the meditation ritual practised by Ms Loveday and her son is not yet fully understood by police.

Ms Loveday's daughter Christina Loveday grew up around it but did not herself practice.

She saw off her mother and brother at the Frankston boat ramp and told police her initial concerns about their three-day boat trip were eased when Adrian assured he would keep in contact.

Members of the Southport Co-Freemasonry lodge (from left), Right Worshipful Master Connie Hipperson, Immediate Past Master Felicity Loveday and Orator Christina van Meulem.

His last text sent on Friday December 13 said they were having a "good time".

The next day Christina reported them missing to police.

Their boat, registration ER422, was found submerged by fishermen four nautical miles from Ricketts Point the next morning.

Police have found no evidence the mum or son are alive but can't rule out other possibilities.

Investigators have also considered the theory Ms Loveday may have been dead in a pale-faced photograph taken of her at the Frankston boat ramp.

"There are many aspects to this investigation that appear suspicious and strange,'' Sen-Constable Obst said.

"We just can't rule anything out at this stage."

Police have established Mr Meneveau bought both boats weeks before the voyage and had a boat licence but little is known about his marine experience.

Emergency crews retrieved the boat found submerged near Ricketts Point. Picture: Volunteer Marine Rescue

He drove to Adelaide on a mystery solo excursion after picking up the boat.

Ms Loveday had severe dementia and her son was her full-time carer.

Police have been told he was "gentle and caring" with his mum and would take her on day trips, including the ferry in Williamstown and the snow.

The possibility the pair died due to misadventure at sea is still being considered, though Sen-Constable Obst said the weather was not "too bad" during their trip and extensive searches of Port Phillip Bay have found no signs of the duo.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis

Originally published as 'Spiritual' twist in search for mother and son lost at sea