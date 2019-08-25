Spirits lifting after Goodna team secures playoff spot

Western Spirit's senior squad has clicked at the right time to make this year's Capital League 1 finals.

FOOTBALL: Western Spirit head coach David Coles shared every header and missed opportunity as his team displayed their passion to secure a spot in this year's Capital League 1 finals.

Spirit beat Samford 3-2 at Kippen Park on Saturday night to lock up fourth spot ahead of the Ipswich City Bulls who won their final game 2-1 over New Farm.

That left the Bulls just missing out on this year's playoffs.

After leading 2-1 at halftime, Spirit conceded an equaliser before a late goal sealed victory and a passage to the playoffs.

"I feel like I played the whole game by myself,'' a relieved Coles said.

But despite the second half scare and his team missing a penalty, Coles said his Spirit players responded well.

"We probably played better because we had to fight for it,'' he said.

"Once you get three or four up, you start to relax.''

With Spirit and Samford locked at 2-2 with five minutes to go, Coles introduced regular defender Sami Munir into an attacking role and he scored.

Matt Mears and Corey Dunne had netted the Goodna-based team's first two goals.

Coles said making this year's finals was a deserved reward for his Jack Fuller-captained team after some encouraging recent performances.

"The squad played really well,'' he said.

"The last four or five weeks they have come together and when we went 2-all, the passion came out from everyone and they just stepped up a gear.''

Coles was waiting for other results to see who Spirit play in the first week of finals.

In Capital League 3, Logan secured the premiership ahead of newly-promoted Ripley Valley by beating Jimboomba 4-0.

Springfield lost 2-1 to Redcliffe.

The Ipswich City Bulls completed their Brisbane Women's Premier League season with a 6-2 victory over Southport.

Shani Wilton added another hat-trick as the Bulls finished the year in ninth with nine wins and a draw.

CL1: Western Spirit 3 (Matt Mears, Corey Dunne, Sami Munir) def Samford 2, Ipswich City def New Farm 2-1.

CL3: Redcliffe def Springfield 2-1.

BWPL: Ipswich City 6 (Shani Wilton 3, Natasha Ridley 2, Lareena Meikle- john) def Southport 2.