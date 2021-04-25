Spirited town produces record numbers for Anzac service

COLOURFUL scenes have greeted a record number of attendees at Marburg's mid-morning Anzac Day service.

It appeared hundreds of residents were eager to make up for last year's forced cancellation, as young and old united in droves to commemorate Sunday's event.

Long-time resident Les Birnie spoke exclusively with the Queensland Times following the service, confirming it to be the largest crowd on record during his decades of attendance.

Mr Birnie, who has operated the local antique store for 30 years, returned to this year's event to deliver an emotional musical performance.

Crowds gather at Marburg Anzac Day service 2021.

While he claimed to have experienced a few hiccups during his rendition - forgetting to wear his glasses one of them - it would seem likely many captivated onlookers begged to differ.

Emotional guests were at times seen wiping away tears and taking a moment of solitude to reflect on the sombre occasion.

RELATED: Thousands rise to mark return of Dawn Service

"I've been (performing) since the service started here," Mr Birnie said.

"In fact I'm the only person in town that's never missed a year since it started.

"I've got all my family here today, my daughter runs the coffee shop, my son owns his own shop, I'm a very lucky man."

Vibrant wreaths were laid to pay honour to Australia’s service men and women.



While red poppies lined walkways and vibrant wreaths were laid, Mr Birnie's eye-catching shirt also proved to turn plenty of heads.

Designed by charity Trademutt Australia, each shirt purchased raised crucial funds to support mental health services.

RELATED: Where you can honour our Anzacs this weekend

He took a moment prior to performing to acknowledge the psychological issues which cripple countless Australia men each year, as well as those return from serving their country.

Mr Birnie said it was crucial the community, both young and old, united for such important occasions.

Marburg Anzac Day service 2021

Marburg State School students were among the local talent to take part, signalling the passing down of traditions to a new generation.

"It's just so important for the Anzacs that we're all turning out to honour them," Mr Birnie said.

"It's absolutely an amazing turnout for our little village."

Meanwhile, thousands of residents have taken part in various services across the Ipswich area.

Images posted online showed large crowds gathered at Greater Springfield RSL Sub Branch during Dawn Service, while record numbers were reportedly experienced at Bundamba.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.