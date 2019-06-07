Spirited football teams shooting for finals

FOOTBALL: For a team starting the season with multiple injury issues, Western Spirit still have plenty to play for.

The Goodna-based Capital League 1 club are well in finals' contention, preparing for their latest home game against North Star on Sunday.

Fresh from a 2-2 draw against Pine Hills last weekend, Spirit head coach David Coles believes his First and Reserve Grade teams are more than capable of making the playoffs this season.

"We're still in touch with the top four. I'd like to be in touch with the top two but you never know,'' Coles said.

"We're picking up points. It just depends on other results I suppose.''

Although Spirit squandered a winning opportunity leading 2-0 before drawing in their latest game, Coles was optimistic about the season ahead.

"We're starting to get a few (players) back now,'' he said.

"We're travelling okay.

"The Reserves had a good win, which was good.

"Compared to the last couple of seasons, if both teams can finish top four that's really good.''

Coles was happy to have a home ground advantage for the cooler night games, like Sunday's clash against North Star.

After losing 2-1 away to North Star in the first round, Coles was keen to turn the tables this weekend at Kippen Park in games at 3pm and 5pm.

In the other regional Capital League 1 match this weekend, the Ipswich City Bulls are away to Carina on Saturday night.

Ripley Valley FC's first home game opening the new South Ripley fields has been postponed, along with their scheduled Saturday night Capital League 3 game against Ridge Hills United.

Ripley Valley are in second place on 25 points from 11 games, behind leaders Logan Metro (28 points from 10 games).

Third-placed Springfield FC also have a game in hand being on 22 points.

Springfield host Logan Roos at Woodcrest College on Saturday night.

Fresh from important wins, Western Pride and Ipswich Knights have the weekend off from the respective National Premier Leagues and Queensland Premier League matches.

Game day

CL1: Saturday (6pm) - Ipswich City v Carina at Abruzzo Club grounds. Sunday (5pm): Western Spirit v North Star at Kippen Park.

CL3: Saturday (6.30pm) - Springfield v Logan Roos at Woodcrest College. Ripley Valley's match v Ridge Hills postponed.