Spirited day out at Ipswich for favourites

SO Spirited launched the day for favourite backers last Wednesday at the Ipswich racetrack with a strong win as the punter's top elect.

The flashy grey by So You Think came from last in a small field of five to power to a win of a length and a half over the 1350 metres distance at Ipswich.

Apprentice Stephanie Thornton rode in a well-judged manner to present at the home turn and to run away in the closing stages for Brisbane trainer Steve O'Dea.

So Spirited took his career earnings to just shy of $200,000 with his seventh career win at his first start at Ipswich.

In the second race another favourite was judged the winner in a tight finish prior to having the position taken off of him by protest.

Arzu for Deagon's Jason Edwards was ridden by Michael Cahill to a skinny win in the first instance. However, jockey Ronnie Stewart aboard the Chris Munce trained Twerk fired in a protest which was eventually upheld after a long deliberation by stewards.

Twerk was second favourite at $3.30 resulting in a quinella to the first two in the betting.

Being a Metropolitan graded meeting, there was again a sizeable $265,000 prize money on offer, and trainers brought their charges from near and far.

On the day there were four winners from Brisbane, three from the Gold Coast, and one from Toowoomba as Tony Sears' Magic Trick saluted as the longest priced winner ($17).

Tommy's tonic

THE third race featured a popular winner returning to scale as long odds on favourite Fisticuffs, ridden by Ryan Maloney, gave the Gold Coast based Toby and Trent Edmonds stable their latest Ipswich winner.

There are quite prominent named owners in this Redoute's Choice colt as the racebook lists Strawberry Hills Stud managed by John Singleton, along with an owner well known to Ipswich in Tommy Raudonikis.

Tommy is a legend in the Australian rugby league world, as well of course in Ipswich for successfully coaching the Ipswich Jets a few decades ago.

Despite some recent health issues, Tommy and his wife were on hand, with his old mate Liam Tansey to see the win by Fisticuffs who is well named being out of a mare called Sucker Punch.

Quadrella boost

IPSWICH bred Group 1 winning jockey Jake Bayliss came to his home track on Wednesday for one ride being the first leg of the quadrella.

Bayliss left with a 100% win record for the day as the Paul Butterworth trained Ready Set Boom led all the way after the jockey rated the Spirit of Boom mare perfectly for the journey.

Ready Set Boom was second favourite in the race at $5. Des-pite another leg going to a favourite, the Jim Byrne ridden Chikorita for the Gold Coast's Bryan and Daniel Guy stable, the quaddie dividend was a healthy $2000 for a dollar.

Magic Trick ridden by Michael Cahill was the source of most of the value, then Rothman at $7 won the last for Brisbane based Liam Birchley and rider Ryan Wiggins.

Group 1 blowout

THE Winx Stakes was contested by a quality field to usher in the start of the southern Group 1 Spring Carnival on Saturday.

The race is named after the now retired champion mare and was an appropriate way to start the carnival.

The winner of the race was an outsider of the field as 40-1 pick Samadoubt, defeating the likes of Happy Clapper, Invincible Gem and Avilius in a major upset to ignite the Spring Racing Carnival.

Next meetings

The next Ipswich meeting is on Friday to round out racing in the first month of the new season. September meetings are Wednesdays 4th and 11th and Friday 20th.