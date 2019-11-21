Menu
Qais Ahmad saw the funny side.
Cricket

Spinner delivers ‘stunning’ chin music

21st Nov 2019 9:40 AM | Updated: 9:40 AM

Down goes Dre Russ.

The West Indies power-hitter was stunned by an unexpected - and perfectly-directed - bouncer by leg spinner Qais Ahmad in the Abu Dhabi T10 League overnight.

Russell had only faced a handful of deliveries as the Northern Warriors chased the Bangla Tigers score of 6/102 when Ahmad sent down some sweet chin music Shawn Michaels would be proud of.

After completing his standard run-up, the Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League player banged in a short ball and it was like a heat-seeking missile targeted at Russell's dome.

One of the world's best short-form batters had no choice but to dive for cover, before looking back at Ahmad in pure disbelief. He immediately called for a helmet.

"Wow! Wow! Where has that come from?" a commentator said.

"Now he wants his lid (helmet), he's asked for his lid now," added another. "No doubt that was planned. And what about that for keeping?"

Andre Russell dives for cover.
Russell recovered to top score with 41 from 25 balls but was the only Warrior to clear the boundary as they finished six runs short on 6/96.

Ahmad took 1/13 from his two overs, backing up his haul of 3/8 in the Tigers' win against Team Abu Dhabi the day before in a promising sign for Hurricanes fans ahead of this year's BBL.

