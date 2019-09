A young woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in the Noosa region overnight.

A young woman has sustained spinal injuries after a single crash at Weyba Downs last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the single-vehicle crash on Emu Mountain Arterial Road at 6.05pm.

The woman and another person had been able to remove themselves of the wreckage.

The woman, in her 20s, had sustained injuries to her spine and required transportation to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Both were in stable conditions.