Spin adds insult to injury

CONGRATULATIONS, Mark Smits (QT 10/11), because I have rarely seen that much spin and a wonderfully partisan attempt at appealing to voters ahead of the next state election.

While you talk of a "ballooning bureaucratic mess”, do you refer to cuts in frontline services or the back office?

You ask for an efficient and caring hospital system, but seem to live in a magical world where the LNP didn't sack caring nurses who contributed tenfold their cost to the taxpayer.

The only thing "liberal” about partisan types such as yourself is your liberal definition of the truth.

You call a 99-year lease a lease, when for all intents and purposes it is a sale.

You take aim at the rail system problems, where the LNP is just as culpable in the failure in relation to training new drivers ahead of the launch of the Redcliffe Peninsula line.

The final insult was the vacuous effort to evoke the needs of the workers when you only wrote that vacuous effort to serve your own needs.

WAYNE MADSEN

Silkstone