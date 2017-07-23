Spikes used in alleged Ipswich police chase

A MAN has been charged after allegedly failing to stop for police on the Cunningham Highway.

It will be alleged about 9.30pm on Friday police attempted to intercept a vehicle travelling through Yamanto.

The car allegedly continued without stopping along the Cunningham Highway until officers successfully deployed a tyre deflation device at Purga about 9.35pm.

Police followed the vehicle at a low speed onto Coopers Road at Willowbank before it eventually came to a stop.

A 35-year-old Sadliers Crossing man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of fail to stop motor vehicle and one count of driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 24.

