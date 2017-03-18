Spike in trailer thefts across Ipswich

THIEVES appear to be targeting trailers across Ipswich.

Five trailers have been reported missing in just two weeks and police have appealed to the public for help finding the missing vehicles

The trailers are a mix of caravan trailers and domestic box trailers with latest reported stolen on Tuesday.

Police have again urged residents to secure their belongings, including ensuring keys are not kept in plain view.

If you have any information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

1. Aussie Wide Caravans, caravan trailer

Registration: 510QWE

Reported stolen: 14 March, 2017

2. Spryte Golf, caravan trailer

Registration: Queensland

Reported stolen: 5 March, 2017

3. Caravan Wind, caravan trailer

Registration: QXA213

Reported stolen: 5 March, 2017

4. Domestic box trailer

Registration: CH2546

Reported stolen: 7 March, 2017

5. Domestic box trailer

Registration: EB1773

Reported stolen: 7 March, 2017