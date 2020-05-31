Spike in testing numbers in Gladstone after Blackwater case

There has been an increase in the number of people presenting for COVID-19 testing at the BITS Medical Centre respiratory clinic following a complex case in Blackwater.

Nathan Turner, a 30-year-old man with underlying health conditions, died last week.

A COVID-19 test carried out after his death revealed he was positive for the virus and prompted testing and contract tracing in the mining community 190 km west of Rockhampton.

BITS Medical Centre practice manager Nicole Dickhaut said a total of 166 people have been tested at the clinic since it opened on May 11 and last Friday.

Numbers have trended up since the Blackwater case and there has also been an increase in the number of flu cases as restrictions continue to lift and social interaction becomes more common.

Ms Dickhaut said that people booking a test should call ahead before presenting to a clinic.

"Please get tested for Covid19 if you experience mild to moderate cold or flu symptoms and/or if you've travelled from overseas or have been in contact with a confirmed case," she said.

Call the Q Health hotline for the Gladstone Hospital Fever Clinic, BITS Medical for its Respiratory Clinic or personal GPs for a referral to QML Tank Street.

"Make sure to call ahead to QML as well," she said.

A total of 195,437 tests for COVID-19 have been undertaken in Queensland, with 2,827 tests undertaken in the previous 24 hours.

"No matter how mild your symptoms, call your GP or 13HEALTH and arrange to get tested," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Most Queenslanders who have contracted COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms. Currently, one of the five active confirmed cases are in hospital, and are being treated in intensive care. The remainder of active cases are currently recovering at home.

A total of 1,046 Queenslanders (99 per cent of total cases) have now recovered from COVID-19.

Contact tracing continues for recent cases.