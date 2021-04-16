Spike in domestic violence prompts sombre memorial

Domestic Violence Action Centre has recorded an increase in domestic violence victims since 2018.

LIVES lost to acts of domestic and family violence will be honoured by the Ipswich community at a sombre vigil next month, as new data reveals a spike in incidents.

New data by the Domestic Violence Action Centre (DVAC) — an emergency service available to victims – revealed an 18 per cent increase in clients across Ipswich since 2018.

Tragically, the number of survivors seeking Sexual Violence Services also spiked by 55 per cent, with last year’s lockdown a likely contributor.

Ipswich City Council this week announced it would host a vigil on May 5 to commemorate National Domestic and Family Violence Remembrance Day.

Mayor Teresa Harding, DVAC CEO Amie Carrington and Queensland Police Superintendent Dave Cuskelly will be guest speakers.

Vanessa Fowler, the sister of murder victim Allison Baden-Clay, will also be in attendance.

Ms Carrington welcomed news of the memorial.

She said it was a really important thing for the community to participate in, in a bid to recognise preventable acts of violence.

Ms Carrington revealed DVAC had also recorded a 27 per cent increase in police referrals for the Ipswich area in recent years.

Data also shows that on average one Australian woman is murdered every week by her partner.

“What we know is that this is a societal, public health issue,” she said.

“A 2019 report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare tells us that ‘levels of partner violence and sexual violence have remained stable since 2005 in a time where other violent crimes are declining.

“We all have a part to play. We hope to see lots of people attend this year,” she said.

Domestic Violence Action Centre CEO Amie Carrington.

Attendees to the vigil are encouraged to take part in a local march with signs and banners on display, as well as a candle lighting ceremony.

Local businesses Sip n Dip Australia and Missick & Co will host a series of candle making workshops between April 16-29.

VIGIL DETAILS

When: Wednesday, May 5 at 5.30pm

Where: d’Arcy Doyle Place, Brisbane St, Ipswich.

CANDLE MAKING WORKSHOPS

When: Classes run between April 16-29

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

To book: Visit www.missicknco.com or www.sipndip.com.au