C& K Holloways Beach kindy kids Julius Rekow 4, director and teacher Suzanne Milhinch, Elijah Torso 4 and Izzy Sorensen 4 in the playground where their big swing should be. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Crime

Thieves take off with kindergarten kids’ swing

by Danaella Wivell
15th Mar 2019 8:25 AM
"Who steals a swing?"

Those were the first words that ran through C & K Holloways Beach Community Kindergarten director and teacher Suzanne Milhinch's head on Wednesday morning. She said the kindy's large spider swing, which can fit up to six children at a time, had gone missing from its 2m-tall frame.

 

"To be honest, I didn't notice straight away. It was probably after we'd been here for half an hour," she said.

"I was a bit cross at first, because the children love it. It's something they use every day."

Ms Milhinch said it would have been no mean feat to get the swing off its frame and out of the facility.

"I looked at the fence and thought they'd gone to some effort, because it's quite a tall fence. They probably would have had to have a ladder," she said. "They're not cheap, those things.

"I always thought this was a safe little area. There are toys in the park right next to us, and the toys never go missing."

She said the kids were missing the piece of play equipment.

"The kids were mostly sad and annoyed. We want our swing back. You can't have a kindy without a big swing," she said.

Police are investigating.

