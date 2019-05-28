Spider, snake, dog and monkey bites all in the past month

EVER wondered what's eating Ipswich?

In the past month alone there have been 53 presentations to Ipswich Hospital for bites alone - that's out of 1041 state-wide, which includes three monkey bites and two human bites.

The most common bites for Ipswich were dogs, with 24 people being chomped on by man's best friend.

WHAT'S EATING IPSWICH?

Bite, unspecified, 4

Cat bite, 6

Dog bite, 24

Insect bite, 5

Snake bite, 8

Spider bite, 6

In April the state's emergency physicians saw a total of 168,464 presentations, an extra 6,778 people than the same time in 2018 - a demand increase of 4 per cent - or the equivalent of Roma's population.

Staff treated 1,041 people for bites from spiders, snakes, dogs and three monkey bites.

Deputy Director General of Clinical Excellence Queensland Dr John Wakefield said the number of presentations continue to increase year on year but the dedication of our staff doesn't falter.

"99 per cent of the sickest patients were seen within two minutes of arriving at hospital, despite a five per cent increase in category one presentations in April compared to the same period last year," he said.

"That is 44 people every day who are so at risk, they need immediate care to save their lives.

"These people are seeking treatment at our hospitals for heart attacks, strokes and serious infection."

Dr Wakefield said the range of injury and illnesses Queensland emergency physicians see every month is a testament to the calibre of skills and commitment our staff have towards helping those in need.

"Last month, around 5,600 people presented to Queensland emergency departments each day - that's almost 1 person every 15 seconds," Dr Wakefield said.

"Almost 2,000 people were triaged as a category one or two with serious respiratory complications including pneumonia, acute bronchiolitis and respiratory infections.

"More than 400 people presented as a category one or two with sepsis, a serious illness that can lead to organ failure and death if not identified and treated early."

Dr Wakefield said despite the increase in the number of presentations across the state the median wait time to be seen was just 15 minutes.

"The overwhelming majority (75.5 per cent) of patients - including those with non-urgent injuries - were seen within 30 minutes of arriving at hospital.

"And, the majority (88 per cent) of patients in the non-urgent categories four and five completed treatment within four hours.

"This is a glowing tribute to the skills and dedication of emergency workers, especially everyone who works in Queensland hospitals."

Dr Wakefield said it's not just the EDs that are busy, 10,794 people received elective surgery in April across Queensland hospitals.

"That's 359 people a day who are receiving surgery for a range of different conditions or injuries," Dr Wakefield said

"Last month 587 cataract procedures were performed which is approximately of 293 hours of surgical time across Queensland hospitals.

"196 Tonsillectomy with adenoidectomies were performed in Queensland hospitals with 104 of those performed at the Queensland Children's Hospital."

FULL BREAK DOWN OF BITES STATE-WIDE: