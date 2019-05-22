'Spider-man' rises to Qld honour

FOOTBALL: A player whose special talents earned him the nicknames 'the Freak' and 'Spider-man' has been selected in the Queensland Christian Soccer Association under-14 team.

The 14-year-old goalkeeper Sam Dobson earns the call-up after remarkable performances while playing in the net for the first time in his life at the recent state titles at Redbank Plains.

Dobson was an uncompromising force for the Metropolitan West zone, which dropped only one pool game on its way to clinching the championship, overcoming South West District 1-0 in an extremely competitive final.

A member of the Westminster Warriors Soccer Club since the age of eight, he made the most of the home ground advantage, flying around in front of the goal maintaining one clean sheet after the other.

Teammates even dubbed the Redbank State High School student 'Spider-man' due to the agility he displayed when throwing himself into the top corners where the spiders reside.

Assistant coach Kevin Dinsdale said all involved with the squad were blown away by Dobson's sheer talent and were shocked to discover it was his maiden appearance as goal keeper.

"He was solid and confident,” he said.

"He looked like he had been a goalie all his life.”

Dobson said it was a tremendous effort by all involved with the squad to go through the high quality tournament with just the one loss and eventually take the state title.

He said he was proud to have been chosen to represent his state against the best players in the country at the National titles at Redcliffe later this year.

"We all played well,” he said.

"It was a good surprise (being selected for Qld).”

In the future, the man with the super hero alter ego hopes to continue to play for the Warriors and develop his skills. Upon finishing school, he is considering pursuing a career in construction.

Tom Bushnell