DESTROYED: The remains of the Spicers Hidden Vale homestead after it was demolished by fire on April 7. Contributed
Spicers Retreat sets reopening date after fire destruction

Hayden Johnson
by
11th Apr 2018 3:20 PM

A REOPENING date has been set for Spicers Hidden Vale retreat just weeks after fire destroyed the homestead.

The restaurant, kitchen and reception building at Spicers Hidden Vale resort at Grandchester was engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the accommodation building and many other retreat facilities being unaffected by the fire, a decision was made to evacuate guests at a wedding and close the retreat.

Spicers Retreats intend to rebuild the destroyed building as soon as possible.

In a statement, the company said existing weddings would be catered for.

"Due to the recent fire at Spicers Hidden Vale on Saturday April 7, the retreat will be closed until April 22, except for existing weddings and reopen for existing bookings from the 23rd of April," the statement said.

Homage Restaurant will re-open for external guests on May 1.

The fire has not been treated as suspicious and is believed to have started in the ceiling.

After the event, Spicers Retreats marketing director Kira Klein said the company had been overwhelmed by the support of the community and encouraged people to visit when it reopens this month.

"We've got a lot of alternative facility sites so we are confident we'll be back up and running quite quickly," she said.

