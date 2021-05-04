Spice Girls sequel film in the works

The Spice Girls made their return to the stage in 2019 and now they are eyeing up a comeback on the big screen too, with a sequel to their 1997 hit movie Spice World.

The group have reportedly approached a renowned screenwriter about coming up with a script for a follow-up flick ahead of its 25th anniversary next year.

The project is being headed by Ginger Spice, Geri Horner, who is managing the group.

Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Mel B are tentatively on board and hoping the project could tempt back reluctant former bandmate Victoria Beckham.

UK pop group The Spice Girls in a scene from 1997 film Spice World.

Posh Spice has insisted she will not be part of their next tour, which they had planned for this year, but they are hoping the script could persuade her to finally return for the movie.

The four bandmates last reunited in 2019, for a 13-date sellout stadium tour across the UK and Ireland.

A film industry source said: "The girls have been talking about how to mark the film's anniversary and are actively considering making a tongue-in-cheek sequel.

"They have approached a screenwriter who is considering working on the project and making tentative steps forward.

"It is still in the early stages but they are talking to established names in the business, which proves they are taking a big screen comeback seriously."

Representatives for the group declined to comment.

The original film starred the band as well as Richard E. Grant, Meat Loaf, Sir Elton John and several other stars.

It made more than $125 million to become the highest-grossing movie of all time by a musical group, despite being met with negative reviews.

Another film based on the group was announced by Paramount in 2019, which will feature the voices of all five girls as animated superheroes.

It had been scheduled for release in 2020 but progress is believed to have stalled.

The girls reunited with their former manager Simon Fuller for their most recent comeback tour but they have since parted ways again.

Sporty Spice, Mel C, said in December: "Geri is pretty much managing us right now. The thing is, we're pretty much unmanageable."

The British group sold more than 90 million records worldwide and scored nine UK number one singles.

Beckham insisted she wanted to focus on her family and fashion business rather than return to the group.

She said: "It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.'

"I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company."

Next year will also mark 10 years since they last performed together at the Olympic Closing Ceremony in London.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission

