Spice Girls reunite for world tour

THE Spice Girls are preparing to return to the stage in a reunion tour of the US and Europe, according to reports.

According to gossip site TMZ, Mel "Scary Spice" Brown, Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton and Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm caught up with Simon Fuller, their former manager, last week to discuss preliminary plans for a possible "world" tour.

There is no indication, at this stage as to whether or not they'll come to Australia.

The tour is expected to kick off in the UK later this year before heading to the US. According to sources there is no plan to record or perform any new music.

The women fuelled rumours about a reunion a few days ago when they shared pictures of them together on social media.

On Instagram Mel B posted the photo along with the caption: "These amazing women have helped me become who I am, so to all the girls out there remember 'friendship never ever ends'!!!! Boom"

The Spice Girls in 1997. Picture: Supplied

Bunton shared the same photo, seemingly dropping a hint that something was in the works. She wrote: "Great catch up with my girls! #bffs always, the future is looking spicy!"

In addition to the photo of the five "Spice Girls", Beckham also shared a picture with Fuller sitting in the middle, saying "Love u all so much!!! X Such a great say! Thank u Simon! X VB"

Spice Girls reunite

While other group members have been keen to do a reunion for some time, Beckham was initially not keen. It seems she has since changed her mind.

Fuller, who created the Idol franchise, also managed other big music acts including Amy Winehouse, Steven Tyler, Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. Regarded as one of the most influential people in the entertainment industry, Fuller is said to arranging the tour because he enjoys working with the group.

TMZ reports they are also looking at "merchandising opportunities" in connection to the tour.