Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Spice Girls reunite for world tour

Is a Spice Girls reunion tour finally on the cards?
Is a Spice Girls reunion tour finally on the cards?
by Staff writer

THE Spice Girls are preparing to return to the stage in a reunion tour of the US and Europe, according to reports.

According to gossip site TMZ, Mel "Scary Spice" Brown, Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton and Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm caught up with Simon Fuller, their former manager, last week to discuss preliminary plans for a possible "world" tour.

There is no indication, at this stage as to whether or not they'll come to Australia.

The tour is expected to kick off in the UK later this year before heading to the US. According to sources there is no plan to record or perform any new music.

The women fuelled rumours about a reunion a few days ago when they shared pictures of them together on social media.

On Instagram Mel B posted the photo along with the caption: "These amazing women have helped me become who I am, so to all the girls out there remember 'friendship never ever ends'!!!! Boom"

The Spice Girls in 1997. Picture: Supplied
The Spice Girls in 1997. Picture: Supplied

Bunton shared the same photo, seemingly dropping a hint that something was in the works. She wrote: "Great catch up with my girls! #bffs always, the future is looking spicy!"

In addition to the photo of the five "Spice Girls", Beckham also shared a picture with Fuller sitting in the middle, saying "Love u all so much!!! X Such a great say! Thank u Simon! X VB"

Spice Girls reunite

While other group members have been keen to do a reunion for some time, Beckham was initially not keen. It seems she has since changed her mind.

Fuller, who created the Idol franchise, also managed other big music acts including Amy Winehouse, Steven Tyler, Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. Regarded as one of the most influential people in the entertainment industry, Fuller is said to arranging the tour because he enjoys working with the group.

TMZ reports they are also looking at "merchandising opportunities" in connection to the tour.

Related Items

Topics:  reunion spice girls world tour

Massive road convoy to deliver "Gooney Bird" to Ipswich

Massive road convoy to deliver "Gooney Bird" to Ipswich

A ROAD convoy headed to Ipswich will make its way through parts of Queensland this week as defence staff transport a retired aircraft to RAAF Amberley.

Bumper Valentine's Day guide to Ipswich, Springfield

OPEN SOON: The Cottage Restaurant owners Mark and Angela Naoum are ready to open their doors on October 6.

Fries for $1, Moscato on tap, truffle sausages and free dessert

Popular family church continues to thrive

Springfield Christian Family Lakes Campus pastor Damon Ormsby and SCF founder, pastor Phil Cutcliffe.

Springfield Lakes church will celebrate 13 years this weekend

Fay's passionate plea to save others from a lemon car

SITTING IDLE: Fay Broughton's experience with a problem-plagued Holden Commodore proves the need for improved consumer protection, she said.

Fay Broughton has been left with a $47,000 "shed ornament”.

Local Partners

'Awesome': $1000 and a party with Pink Floyd icon

"It was this amazing opportunity for them to perform with someone they idolise."

Man has sex with TV star’s corpse

Oksana Aplekaeva, a contestant on Russia’s top reality show Dom-2, was found murdered on the side of a motorway in 2008. Picture: Facebook

A MORGUE worker has been sacked when revealed he had sex with the corpse

Internet’s fake celebrity porn problem

‘Scarlett Johansson’ in a realistic-looking DeepFake video.

A GROWING trend of fake celebrity porn cause headache for social media sites

Fitzy and Wippa name and shame worst celebs

Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa reveal their best and worst celebrity interviews to news.com.au. Picture: Christian Gilles

IT DOESN’T take much for a celebrity interview to become memorable

Erin Molan laughs off Beau Ryan ‘feud’

Erin Molan and Beau Ryan appear in a promotional video for the return of The Footy Show.

Beau Ryan say Erin Molan "doesn’t really answer my calls anymore”

The top calibre artist who 'made' carpool karaoke a big deal

James Corden is shocked at the number of people who have seen his singalong with Adele. Picture: Craig Sugden/CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

But the Late Late Show host knows he struck gold landing one huge name.

Afflecks’ dad: ‘Hollywood is a disgusting place’

Ben and Casey Affleck’s father has blamed Hollywood for the star brothers’ problems.

BEN and Casey Affleck’s father said Hollywood “has taken a toll on both of my sons”...