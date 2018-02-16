Spice Girls have ‘signed reunion tour contracts’

THE Spice Girls have signed contracts for their reunion tour, according to US reports.

TMZ claims that Mel B was the first to sign up for a series of concerts last Friday and that "other members" have followed suit, reports The Sun.

The website adds: "Mel B has signed the deal, as have others, and it spells out the specifics, including the number and location of concerts and compensation."

This comes days after Victoria Beckham poured cold water over chances of the girls touring again.

She told Vogue magazine: "I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour.

"It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely."

The Spice Girls reunited. Picture: Instagram @emmaleebunton

The designer continued: "There's something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming. But this [fashion] is what I do."

Last week, TMZ reported that the five-piece would be embarking on a tour of the US and UK this summer after teasing a reunion following a meeting last week.

Sources told the American news outlet that the group will tour in the UK first before taking their show to the US.

It comes after The Sun reported how the band are planning to set up their own label to support new female talent.

New music lover Mel C raised the idea of signing their own acts through a Spice music company at their first meeting in six years at Geri Horner's house on Friday.

All five members, including Victoria Beckham, Mel B and Emma Bunton, were keen on the idea.

A Spice insider revealed: "The girls all brought their ideas to the table and that included Mel C raising the prospect of a Spice Girls record label.

"It went down very well because they are all excited about backing up-and-coming talent, possibly even new girl bands.

"This reunion is all about securing the Spice Girls legacy, and their own company could be one way to do that."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.