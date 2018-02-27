SPER: Why hefty fines don't work, lawyer explains

AN IPSWICH lawyer says courts should consider alternative sentencing for people who are unable to pay fines.

Ipswich defence lawyer Scott Neaves has previously asked magistrates to consider not issuing a fine for his client's offences, suggesting other options instead.

"Where a person doesn't have the capacity to pay fines the court could consider other options such as community service," Mr Neaves said.

"It's important that with any sentencing option, it's something achievable and one that doesn't interfere with the rehabilitation of that individual.

"If the orders continue to grow with SPER debt then it might be overwhelming."

He said some people enter a payment arrangement and pay the off at a low rate over a long period of time.

But for others, there's associated risks with taking on SPER debt such as automatic failure of drivers' licences for those who may not remember to update their details with authorities, for example.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the city's ballooning SPER debt could show how much people struggle to keep on top of their finances.

"We need to make sure people have access to education programs to ensure they have right skills to learn how to manage their finances and to ask for help to get through these times," Ms Howard said.

"Sometimes the debt can start small but in a short period of time, people can find themselves owing thousands."

Need help?

Here's where you can get some advice

The Salvation Army, Moneycare Ipswich/Bundamba

62 South St, Ipswich, 4305, Qld

0428 434 662

richelle.hasler@aue.salvationarmy.org

http://www.salvos.org.au/moneycare

Additional details: By Appointment Related Services

Offered: Financial Literacy/Financial Counselling

UnitingCare Community Qld

Cnr Ellenborough and Limestone St

1800 007 007

Related services offered: Financial Literacy