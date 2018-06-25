SPER wants woman's toll debt paid, offers payment plans

TOUGH: Kylie Jones' $40,000 toll debt came after she battled cancer.

TOUGH: Kylie Jones' $40,000 toll debt came after she battled cancer. Rob Williams

THE State Penalties Enforcement Registry will not back down in its hunt to recover $40,000 in toll debt from an Ipswich woman.

Kylie Jones' bills piled up when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015.

Unable to work and with thousands of dollars owing in medical expenses, Ms Jones said paying tolls was at the back of her mind.

An $18,521 bill from Transurban, the operator of the toll roads, doubled after it was referred to SPER.

Ms Jones pleaded with the register and asked for her debt to be reduced.

A spokesman for SPER said it was "always willing to reach acceptable payment arrangements based on an individuals or company's circumstances".

"If a customer contacts SPER to resolve their debt, SPER can then work with them to determine an acceptable payment arrangement. If they don't, SPER will take one or more enforcement actions to recover the debt," he said.

"The government introduced legislation to change the way SPER operates - making it easier to recover debts, simpler for people to pay and fairer for people experiencing hardship."

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington called for people to have their say on Queensland's toll roads in a recently established parliamentary committee.

To have your say visit parliament.qld.gov.au/work-of-committees/inquiries before 4pm on August 7.