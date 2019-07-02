Speedy sausage dog owner nabbed well over speed limit

A speedy sausage dog owner has been snagged travelling at almost 30km/h over the speed limit.

Sarah Dionysius

A MAN with no traffic history and no criminal record appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday charged with speeding.

Ryan Prince from Toowoomba was caught bolting down the Warrego Highway almost 30km/h above the speed limit.

The 29-year-old was travelling through Gatton at 127km/h in a 100km/h zone just before 5pm on December 9, 2018.

Representing himself, Prince pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Kay Ryan asked Prince: "Is there anything you want to tell me about yourself or want me to take into account?"

Prince said he was working and studying youth work and lived with his partner.

"Do you have kids?" asked Ms Ryan.

"No, but we have a sausage dog," Prince said.

Prince was served with a $435 fine and charged a filing fee. He expressed concern about his demerit points.

"Points have nothing to do with me," Ms Ryan said.