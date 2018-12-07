Menu
RACE IN: The Lockyer Valley Speedway will roar back into town on Saturday, with president Ian Jones saying the kart races are not to be missed. Melanie Keyte
News

Speedway revs up for last event of 2018

Dominic Elsome
by
7th Dec 2018 11:36 AM

Speedway: Race down to the Gatton showgrounds this weekend as the Lockyer Valley Speedway will roar into town for the last time in 2018.

Racing kicks off at 1pm on Saturday, with Over 60s, Microsprints, Stock Cars, Nostalgias, Karts, Classics and Legends all taking to the track.

Santa will be making an appearance in the afternoon for the little ones, and president Ian Jones said it would be the perfect day for the whole family.

"It's eight hours of motor sport - there'll be something there for everyone," Jones said.

Saturdays event will be the the last speedway event until January 19 next year.

While most spectators came for the larger cars, Jones said the karts weren't to be missed as Saturday would be the last chance for them to get some track time before the Queensland titles for speedway karts in January.

"They'll be doing whatever they can trying to get set up," he said.

Competitors' ages range from young juniors in karts right through to a 70-year-old competing on the day.

The legend races will see several cars competing all the way from Sydney, and Jones said they weren't to be missed.

Racing will kick off at 1pm, with the final race expected at 9pm.

Adult admission is just $25 for the day, with students and pensioners getting in for $15 and kids for free.

