Speedster chases his sevens dream

GOLDEN MOTIVATION: Australian Rugby Sevens hopeful Albert Nomoa aspires to pull on the gold jersey like his Indigenous idol Andrew Walker.

WHEN scouts scouring the country for the best Indigenous rugby talent visited Ipswich Rangers they could not wait to see Albert Nomoa in action again.

It was his scintillating speed and light-footed stepping that caught their eye which he acquired dodging his siblings and cousins while playing in the sand as a youngster on Thursday Island.

The 22-year-old is now an AFLQ program assistant growing the sport in schools. He has played the game and knows the Sherrin well.

Nomoa has also tried rugby league. He spent a stint playing Reserve Grade for the West End Bulldogs two years ago.

He enjoyed the 13-man code.

But he feels rugby sevens, with its wide open spaces and free-flowing passing, best suits his abilities and is where his future lies.

He had long been curious of the game played in heaven but had not had a chance to try it until the mission to unearth the next Indigenous sporting superstar visited Woodend Park in late-May.

The Rugby Australia #DreamBigTime coaching team featured program manager and ex-Australian men's sevens assistant coach Jarred Hodges, former dual code international Andrew Walker, women's sevens Commonwealth Games medallists Dominique Dutoit and Hayley Wilkinson, and Queensland Reds and Australian sevens stars Matt Sonter and Matt Cullen.

As a child he watched Walker spiralling pinpoint cut-out passes for the ACT Brumbies and he sees the #DreamBigTime squad as a vehicle to emulating his indigenous idol.

The impressive athlete who is earmarked as a potential winger has also had his eye on the Ipswich's Jets' lethal kangaroo catching fullback.

He hopes to base his game on the Jets' third highest try scorer.

"I've seen him on TV and looked up to him as an Indigenous fullback in the Intrust Super Cup and I want to be just like him but in rugby sevens,” he said.

"Opportunities like this don't come around that often. We're lucky all of us to get selected. It is telling us that all the indigenous brothers and sisters can go up a level.”

In pursuit of a career in rugby sevens he left for Narrabeen in Sydney on Friday to take part in a four-day camp where he will undergo a crash course in Rugby Sevens and test his skills in front of a panel of national coaches.

The 130-man squad will be whittled down to two First Nations teams of 20 who will contest five domestic and two international sevens tournaments.

The overarching aim is to welcome at least two players into the Australian Sevens squads for the 2024 Olympics and Nomoa has his sights set on a ticket to Paris.

"The Olympics is my ultimate goal,” he said.

"For a young Torres Strait Islander it is a dream to step up there on the podium.

"Gold, silver or bronze, it really doesn't matter. At least we are there.”

Should he reach his target, the Paris Olympics will be a far-cry from his tropical north Queensland home of which he holds fond memories.

"It was like living the dream,” he said of Thursday Island existence.

"It was awesome. We had the sea. You could go fishing every day and go to the beach, and swim in the ocean. It was really fun. I'd get to go see my cousins and ride bicycles.”

Years after his family relocated south Nomoa had the chance to meet Walker when his uncle Nawai lined up alongside him for the Goodna Eagles.

He recalls the excitement and apprehension he felt upon greeting his hero.

"It was crazy,” Nomoa said. "It was hectic.”

The thought of matching Walker's feats in Australia's famous colours and repaying his family's love, support and many sacrifices overwhelms Nomoa.

"I'm pretty honoured to represent my family,” he said. "Words can't describe how it feels.

"That's my ultimate goal to put that green and gold jersey on and represent this awesome country.”

Nomoa is determined to make the final cut and keep his dream alive.

He is also keen to socialise with the other contestants, hear their stories, learn from them and make new friends.

He said he will put his head down and work relentlessly to ensure he impresses the selection panel, secures a place on one of the First Nations representative sevens teams and keeps his dream alive.

At completion of the program Rugby Australia will work with Member Unions to re-visit each community and grow First Nations talent.