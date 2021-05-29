Speeding driver’s costly triple whammy in court

A man has pleaded guilty to two charges after he was caught driving without a licence.

A driver who was detected speeding copped a triple whammy after police also discovered he was unlicensed and had alcohol in his system.

Sidiq Sidiq Bahjat appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to two charges, after police discovered he had been driving while his licence was demerit point suspended.

The court heard Bahjat had also tested positive to a small amount of alcohol, and although it was well within the normal legal range, those who are not licensed are charged with an offence if they have any trace of alcohol in their system at all.

Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said Bahjat was picked up for speeding on Ipswich Boonah Rd, Purga, at 9.25am, March 8.

“Police were performing stationary enforcement … the defendant was intercepted for a speeding offence,” Snr Cons O’Shea said.

“When police required him to produce his licence, (Bahjat) admitted he didn’t have one and was demerit point suspended.”

A breath test confirmed Bahjat had a blood-alcohol reading of 0.027 - just over half the normal legal limit.

“He stated he had been drinking six to seven beers the previous night and had stopped drinking about 1am,” Snr Cons O’Shea said.

Prosecution sought a total 12-month driving disqualification.

Magistrate Andy Cridland disqualified Bahjat from driving for nine months.

“Had you held an open driver’s licence, you would not have been before the court on that charge,” Mr Cridland said.

Bahjat was also fined $900.

