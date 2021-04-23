Speeding driver tried to get mum to take points

Blain Coster was caught out trying to get his mum to take the points for a speeding ticket.

A DESPERATE driver down to the last point on his licence tried to blame his mum for a speeding offence.

Police caught the mechanic out and he was charged and went before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday.

Blain Michael Coster, 31, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to making a false declaration on January 11.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe said Coster was caught speeding in Ipswich at 6.40pm on December 10 last year.

He was issued with a traffic infringement.

On January 11 he signed a statutory declaration in a Beaudesert government centre stating he was not the driver.

“He nominated his mother (as being the driver),” Snr Const. Lowe said.

Blain Coster leaves court after pleading guilty to making a false declaration in relation to a speeding ticket.

“He later told police he wanted his mother to take his points as he only had one left, and didn’t want to lose his licence.

“He said that it didn’t matter now as he had since lost his licence.”

“How did the police become aware of this,” Magistrate Virginia Sturgess asked.

“It is not included in the police facts. I was wondering myself,” Snr Const. Lowe responded.

Duty lawyer Greg Ploetz said Coster accepted the situation as he realised what he did was wrong.

“There was some confusion in his mind,” Mr Ploetz said.

“He has three children and is unemployed as a mechanic due to Covid.”

The court heard Coster now had no licence until at least August 11.

Ms Sturgess said that at the time Coster had just one point left on his licence in what was a good driver behaviour period from June 23, 2020 to June this year.

She said he had accrued 13 demerit points.

Taking into account he was looking for work as a mechanic, Ms Sturgess ordered that he complete “a more useful” 60-hours of unpaid community service.