Speed trailers rolled out as police target specific areas

DRIVERS who consistently ignore revised speed limits around road works should be prepared for a ticket.

From today speed camera trailers will be deployed around south-east Queensland, specifically at road work sites.

Queensland Police have not disclosed all the locations where drivers will be targeted but drivers travelling along the Gateway Mwy, and Bruce Hwy, and at Narangba should be wary.

The highly-visible speed camera trailers will be deployed at those major road work sites.

Ipswich Road Policing Unit Officer in Charge, Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton said regardless of where the trailers would be deployed, drivers should take the safety of others into account and slow down.

"The limits are reduced around road works because the traffic conditions have changed," Snr Sgt Hamilton said.

"The reduced limits are to ensure the safety of those engaged in repairing our road and the traffic controllers."

He said some drivers disregard road work signs and travel at speeds suitable to themselves which puts others' lives at risk.

In 2015-2016 there were 142 injuries at road sites across Queensland including members of the public and road workers.

Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said speed limits were clearly displayed and would be enforced.

"We are committed to reducing the road toll and crashes on our vast road network, and the roll out of these trailers at road work sites is just one way we are delivering on that commitment - but we can't do it alone," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"Safety around road works is everyone's responsibility. Please slow down, follow signs and obey traffic controllers' instructions at all times."

The trailers were first rolled out late last year to monitor speed on busy motorways, including in Ipswich.

The trailers are fitted with a security monitoring video system to prevent theft and vandalism.

Locations will include the Gateway Motorway Upgrade and Narangba overpass project.