Speed to burn: Wagtails win Qld Murri Carnival

The Purga Wagtails Indigenous rugby league side that won the Queensland Murri Carnival.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Purga Wagtails Indigenous side have achieved another footy milestone, winning the Queensland Murri Carnival over the weekend.

The Wagtails beat CQ Black Magic 14-12 in the final.

Recent Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade premiership-winning Brothers captain Wes Conlon scored the winning try and kicked the winning goal with five minutes to go.

Raymond "Chooky” Thompson coached the team, which also featured Robert Kennedy, Shane Gibson and Andrew Taylor from Brothers, Brett Kelly (Goodna), Cameron Tolhurst (Swifts) and a host of regional footballers.

The Central Queensland team included former Origin players Willie Tonga and Rhys Wesser, and Julian Christian from the Jets.

Brothers sponsored the skilful Purga Wagtails team this year.