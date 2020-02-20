Speed to burn: Future footy star to watch

RUGBY league fans received their first glimpse of their NRL team last weekend with the Nines tournament taking place in Perth.

While most teams only had a sprinkling of their top grade players, some great action took place.

The shorter version of the game always unearths some young club talent and this year was no exception.

The player that caught my eye this year was Cowboys speedster Hamiso Tabua-Fidow. The ex-union player not only showed us his raw speed but displayed his league smarts by scoring some super tries.

Although he’s only on a rookie contract at the Cowboys which means he cannot play NRL until July 1, mark his name down because you will be hearing more about this man.

While the speed men got most of the accolades, a huge big man impressed. That was Viliame Kikau from the Panthers.

He is a handful in the normal format of the game but the Nines were built for him as he terrorised the opposition.

Kikau’s great performances got him a start in the team of the tournament where he was joined by Scott Drinkwater, Clint Gutherson, Mason Lino, Tyrone Peachey, Jason Taumololo, Phillip Sami, Luke Metcalf and Cody Ramsey.

While the Cowboys won the men’s section, it was the Dragons who took the honours in the women’s section with their stars in Studdon, Bremner, Davis and Apps shining.

Aussie Cup test

AUSTRALIA go into the women’s T20 Cricket World Cup as favourites but will have repel the challenges from India, West Indies, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Thailand.

While the women will look to superstars Alyssa Perry and Ellyse Healy to take them all the way, other regulars like Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner must all play a big part.

The Aussies get their Pool games underway on Friday where they are facing India before taking on Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The top two teams from each pool will then cross over to play off in the semi-finals, which will then give us the two countries to battle it out to become outright champions on Sunday March 8 at the MCG.

Quick thoughts

HEROES: 1. Armand Duplantis. I wrote about this man last week when he broke the pole vault world record. He has done it again increasing it by 1cm jumping 6.18m.

2. Will Magnay: The Bullets big man had a great season and is on the cusp of getting a start in the NBA. He showed his loyalty during the week by re-signing with the Bullets for another two seasons with an NBA get out clause.

3. Adam Scott. He is starting to find the form that elevated him to the top of the golf rankings. Scott won his second title in three months by winning the Genesis Invitational.

Villains: 1. Reds/Waratahs. Both states have started the Super Rugby season in terrible form losing their first three games. They must win this weekend or their finals chance will be gone.

Sporting birthdays: 1. 1937 - Ron Clarke. Australian runner who broke 17 world records.

2. 1970 - Michael Slater (Aussie cricket opening batsman).

3. 1984 - Andrew Ellis (New Zealand All Black).

On this day: 1. 1980 - Liechtenstein becomes the smallest country to produce an Olympic champion when Hanni Wenzel won the women’s giant slalom.

2. 1993 - Sergey Bubka increases the indoor pole vault world record by clearing 6.15m.

Bomber’s best

LAST week’s tips of the Eels or Broncos to win the Nines fell short with

the Eels only making the semis and the Broncos bombing out early.

This week, I have found an undefeated horse at Caulfield that will keep his record intact. It’s in Race 7 No 2 Hanseatic.