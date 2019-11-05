Speed to burn at Woogaroo's last chance state qualifier

Woogaroo Swim club's Jordan Lane pushes himself in the 200m butterfly at the Bundamba Swim Centre.

Woogaroo Swim club's Jordan Lane pushes himself in the 200m butterfly at the Bundamba Swim Centre. David Nielsen

SWIMMING: The region's superfish will converge on the Bundamba Swim Centre for the Woogaroo club's biggest carnival of the year.

With nominations for the state titles to close days later, it will be their last chance to qualify.

The pace will be amped as athletes extend themselves in search of personal best times.

The annual meet had more than 400 nominations from some 110 quality swimmers from all over Ipswich, Darling Downs and Brisbane last year.

Catering to every age group, it is hoped even more competitors will attend on November 23, with 8-11 year-olds warming up from 8am for a 9am start and those 12-and-over hitting the water upon completion of the junior session at about 12.15pm.

It will be a packed program offering plenty of race practice, with events to be held in every stroke over 50m, 100m and 200m. Middle distance merchants can also finetune their plans of attack in the 400m freestyle.

Woogaroo Swimming Club coach Noel Donnelly said the carnival was a highlight of the Goodna-based Brisbane Swimming Premier Division club's year and formed a portion of its fundraising efforts.

He said it was hoped all of the Ipswich District clubs would compete, with swimmers using the racing opportunity to springboard into the major championships ahead.

"It is a great event and the last open meet before year's end,” he said.

"There is something for everyone. It is open to everybody and there are no qualification times.

"We will see the younger kids show their wares. There will also be a number of older swimmers who will go onto the state champs.”

Efforts have been made to keep registration costs to $8.50 per event. Those wishing to nominate can do so via Swim Central by November 12.

Woogaroo has grown significantly since starting its surge to Brisbane Swimming's top flight about five years ago.

The grass roots club prides itself on developing children of all skill levels and offering them a chance to socialise and enjoy the sport. But its youthful members are also endowed with plenty of ability.

Jayden Allum, Sebastien Carvolth, Gabby Stokes and Hermes Suen are four athletes Donnelly expects to be part of a small but gifted team he will accompany to nationals next year.

"I'm excited about the fact there are any number of younger kids coming through,” he said.

"They are your future.”

Tom Bushnell