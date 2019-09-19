Speed limit dropped outside small Somerset school

SLOW DOWN: Clarendon State School students will be safter thanks to amendments to speed limits on nearby roads.

STUDENTS from Clarendon State School are set to have a safer walk home, following amendments to speed limits on nearby roads.

After safety complaints, Somerset Council approved a plan to reduce the speed limit outside the school to 40 kilometres an hour.

In June, the school wrote to the council expressing its concerns about speed limits on Clarendon Road.

Most of the road is an 80km/h zone, while the area directly outside the school is currently a 60km/h zone during school hours.

Though there have not been any reported incidents between students and vehicles so far, the road is in poor condition, putting students who walk or ride home at risk.

"There are students who ride to and from school, and there's no footpaths,” Tess Neaves, whose children attend the school, said.

"There are kids who live directly across the road, who walk in to school.”

In response to the school's request, a Speed Management Committee was formed to discuss the issue, consisting of representatives from the Queensland Police Service, Somerset Regional Council, and the Department of Main Roads.

They resolved to reduce the speed limit outside the school to 40km/hr during school hours, and for the limit on either side of this area to be permanently reduced from 80kmph to 70kmph.

Mrs Neaves said she was grateful for the changes, but also confused as to why they were necessary.

"It was 40 previously, at the start of the year, and then they changed it back to 60 without anybody knowing,” she said.

"Forty is a lot safer, I think. There's ample reason to need it to be 40.”

She also suggested more visible signage be brought in to alert drivers to the changes.

"It's hard going from 80km/h to 40km/h along that road. It'd be nice if they could have the flashing school signs,” Mrs Neaves said.

"I don't know if they've got funding for that, unfortunately.”