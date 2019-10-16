Menu
Speed limit dropped on busy Gatton road

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
16th Oct 2019 3:30 PM
A ROAD that has been the scene of horror car crashes has had its speed limit reduced.

The stretch along Western Drive near Lake Apex has been changed from 80km/h to 70km/h after Transport and Main Roads reviewed the road's speed limit.

A TMR spokesperson told the Gatton Star that community concerns and a request from the Lockyer Valley Traffic Safety Working Group led to the review.

"The review found reducing the speed from 80km/h to 70km/h would enhance safety along this busy section, at the western entrance to Gatton," the spokesperson said.

"There are many entrances and side roads along this section, including access to Apex Park - the speed limit reduction will make it safer for all road users."

In June, a toddler was hospitalised after the car she was in collided with another at the intersection of Western Drive and Tenthill Creek Rd.

Local business Brake and Clutch Supplies backs on to the busy stretch of road.

Employee Daniel Clark said he saw cars speeding along the road every day.

"I think it's a good thing it's reduced down to 70km/h … Some of the big trucks just fly out," Mr Clark said.

His colleague, Brandon Martin, agreed and said he witnessed the crash in June.

"A car pulled out and got hit by someone coming from up the road," Mr Martin said.

