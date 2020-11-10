‘Speed, error’ to blame for near-fatal: crash unit

A man in his 20s was critically injured overnight when he was thrown from his motorbike in a single-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway. Photo: Supplied

The Forensic Crash Unit believe "high speed and rider error" led to a near-fatal motorbike crash in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The rider, a man aged in his 20s, suffered critical head injuries as result of the crash along the Sunshine Motorway into the Peregian Springs Dr and Emu Mountain Rd roundabout about 1.10am.

Forensic Crash Unit officer-in-charge Evan Condon said a witness was overtaken at high speed by the motorbike before the rider lost control.

"It appears the motorcycle was travelling north along the Sunshine Motorway at high speed and lost control on approach to the roundabout," Acting Sergeant Condon said.

"We haven't done an analysis of the speed but we have a witness who said he overtook them just prior to the roundabout.

"You can't overtake along that section of road."

Sgt Condon said the man separated from the bike, before he slid about 20m and then slammed into the roundabout and into scrubs.

It's understood the rider was wearing a helmet but no protective clothing.

The rider sustained head and leg injuries and was in a critical condition when he was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital shortly after.

The speed limit along Sunshine Motorway is 100km/h and it drops to 60km/h upon entering the roundabout.

"It's most likely that he was in excess of the speed limit before he dropped the bike," Sgt Condon said.

The Forensic Crash Unit will continue its investigation, which includes taking blood samples and a mechanical inspection of the bike.

Sgt Condon said it was another reminder of why the fatal five existed and why police had to enforce it.

General risks for riding a motorcycle in Queensland

On average, 50 motorcyclists are killed on Queensland roads each year, and a further 936 are taken to hospital.

According to Queensland government figures, at-risk riders are often male, aged between 21 and 59, and riding on recreational routes in southeast Queensland.

Areas of the Sunshine Coast hinterland, including from Nambour to Montville and Maleny, have been the scene of some tragic accidents over the years.

High risk activities include speeding, being affected by drugs or alcohol, being distracted or lacking motorcycle handling skills.

Experts say reading the road conditions and expecting potential hazards is critical to surviving on a motorbike.

At 80km/h you travel 44m in just 2 seconds.