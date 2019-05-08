Kim K’s outfit reignites crazy rumour

We’re guessing she didn’t eat much during the gala. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

What a waist!

Kim Kardashian wore an astonishing trompe l'oeil frock to yesterday's Met Gala, which was the first new creation from legendary French designer Thierry Mugler in two decades.

But all anybody could talk about on Twitter was the reality mogul's shockingly nipped-in midsection.

"So how many ribs do we think Kim K has had removed?" one user wrote.

"It's insulting to our intelligence to pretend this is from a plant-based diet and not from getting actual ribs removed," sniped another, in response to an Us Weekly headline about the star's strict pre-gala meal plan.

Even Lisa Wilkinson got in on the speculation during last night's episode of The Project.

"How is this even physically possible?" she asked. "Like, where has she hidden all of her internal organs? Because if you squeeze in the middle like that, the stuff has got to come out somewhere else."

One thing is for sure: With this look, Kardashian joins the pantheon of female stars who are rumoured to have undergone the bizarre cosmetic surgery.

Elizabeth Taylor, Jane Fonda and Sophia Loren - the last of whom apparently inspired Kim's "dripping wet" vibe last night - were all the subjects of drawn-out speculation about their hourglass figures. Kardashian idol Cher even went so far as to hire a doctor to publicly put an end to the rib removal rumours in 1990.

"I've killed myself in the gym to have this body," the icon wrote in her 1991 book Cher Forever Fit: The Lifetime Plan for Health, Fitness and Beauty. "It isn't like I have some amazing secret that nobody else has."

‘How is this even physically possible?’ Picture: John Lamparski/Getty

And according to Kardashian's trainer, good old-fashioned hard work is the key to getting her client's bodacious bod as well.

"To make things clear," Melissa Alcantara wrote in an Instagram story, "1. This dress is corsetted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f**king week, she wakes up early AF and is dedicated."

At the evening's celebration of the Met's new "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibit, Kardashian wore a custom corset made by Mr. Pearl, a former club kid-turned-specialty couturier who has worked with the likes of Mugler, Jean-Paul Gautier and Alexander McQueen.

A less tightly-cinched Kim at a February event. Picture: Michael Loccisano/Wire Image

The social media star also hasn't been shy about undergoing years and years of slow body modification, using corsets as a way to accentuate her slim middle and sloped hips. By wearing corsets day in and day out, a woman like Kardashian - or famously, Dita Von Teese - can teach her body to retain a sultry, Jessica Rabbit-esque silhouette.

In 2014, Kardashian started posting ads on Instagram for tightly laced body shapers, admitting, "I'm really obsessed with waist training."

