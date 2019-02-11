Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitchell Forrester took this amazing photo of a series of lightning bolts from a storm that passed over Yamba on Saturday.
Mitchell Forrester took this amazing photo of a series of lightning bolts from a storm that passed over Yamba on Saturday. Mitchell Forrester
Weather

Spectacular picture as storm goes in a snap

Adam Hourigan
by
11th Feb 2019 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE lightning that flashed across the Clarence on Saturday night has been captured by a Yamba photographer in a spectacular snap.

Mitchell Forrester said he noticed a flash of lightning outside his loungeroom window and quick went to check the radar.

"I dashed over the road to the Marina and captured the storm as it approached Yamba," he said.

Mr Forrester took 10 eight second exposures which were then stacked together to create the final image.

"(There's nothing liek a powerful cell sweeping through," he said.

"It seemed to move slowly between Maclean and Yamba. I sat by the riverbank with my girlfriend watching the light show for half an hour before the storm reached Yamba.

And while many again looked to the storm for relief from current dry conditions, the storm only produced 4.2mm of rain in Yamba.

Rain is predicted for later in the week with falls of up to 10m expected on Thursday in Yamba.

editors picks mitchell forrester weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Trading in CBD 'too hard', popular Ipswich cafe closes

    premium_icon Trading in CBD 'too hard', popular Ipswich cafe closes

    Council News The owner, a former Ipswich politician, says it's a 'real tragedy' for the city.

    IN PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest dogs in Ipswich

    premium_icon IN PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest dogs in Ipswich

    News We think these 50 dogs deserve an honourable mention

    • 11th Feb 2019 10:03 AM
    Two injured in highway crash

    premium_icon Two injured in highway crash

    Breaking Reports of heavy traffic near morning crash site

    • 11th Feb 2019 9:56 AM
    $200m cash pool available for possible fix of poor river

    premium_icon $200m cash pool available for possible fix of poor river

    Environment Labor's Environment and Water spokesman Tony Burke visited Ipswich

    • 11th Feb 2019 9:52 AM