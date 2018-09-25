Spectaular donation to be given to Special Care Nursery

Assistant secretary publicity officer Noelene Schultz and President Eric Jonker of Ipswich orchid society inc. with midwife Caitlyn Parker and baby Noah Nullathumby.

PREMATURE babies who spend the first few weeks of their life at the Ipswich Hospital Special Care Nursery will benefit from funds raised at this weekend's Garden Spectacular.

Proceeds from the event, hosted by the Ipswich Orchid Society and the Ipswich and District Bromeliad Society, will be donated to the hospital to purchase vital equipment to help the city's tiny new arrivals grow and bloom.

The two flower societies have donated more than $7000 for the Special Care Nursery over the past five years.

West Moreton Health's Special Care Nursery nurse unit manager, Kate Howard, thanked the two societies for their ongoing support over the years.

"The Ipswich Orchid Society and Ipswich and District Bromeliad Society have been strong supporters of the Special Care Nursery at Ipswich Hospital for several years and we are really proud to receive such great community backing for the work that we do," Ms Howard said.

"We have previously purchased bottle warmers thanks to the generosity of these two community groups and they have also contributed to the purchase of some speciality equipment to help babies with breathing difficulties as well as some breastfeeding chairs."

She encouraged community members to enjoy the Ipswich Garden Spectacular this weekend and help support some of the region's most precious new residents.

Ms Howard said the Special Care Nursery had provided care to 542 babies so far this year.

Noelene Schultz from the Ipswich Orchid Society said it was a wonderful feeling to be able to give back to the community.

"We aim to channel support back into the local community here in the Ipswich district," she said.

"All of the organisations we support are local organisations that do great things for the city."

The Ipswich Garden Spectacular will be held on September 29 and 30 at Silkstone State School, located on Prospect St, Silkstone.

The two-day spectacular will include the sale of a wide variety of flowers, presentations of cultural lectures, and the presence of experienced growers who will answer any questions you might have.

There will also be lots of raffles where you can win some prizes, as well as morning and afternoon tea.

The show will be open from 8.30-3pm on Saturday, September 29, and from 9am-2pm on Sunday, September 30.

Entry is $4 per person.