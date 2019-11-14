Specsavers driven to help the PCYC

THE Ipswich PCYC has thanked Specsavers for donating thousands of dollars to its Braking the Cycle program by naming them as a gold level donor.

Ipswich PCYC branch manager Sergeant Neale Porter said Specsavers had been making ‘significant financial contributions’ to the program for a number of years, which helps disadvantaged people get their provisional licences.

“Specsavers has been helping our Braking the Cycle program since 2013,” he said.

“They took us on as a community partner for their community giving program. Through this they have donated each quarter a percentage of frames sold and that has provided us thousands of dollars over the years.

“We have put these funds to good use with the Braking the Cycle program and other youth programs for disadvantaged people in Ipswich.

“Since the time Specsavers came on board, we have had 730 young people contact Braking the Cycle alone. They have completed almost 20,000 hours of mentored driving and driven more than 600,000kms.”

Specsavers Riverlink optometry partner Paul Jewitt said it was vital to support community organisations that help so many people.

“Specsavers is proud to be a gold sponsor for the PCYC and the Braking the Cycle program,” he said.

“Sergeant Porter and his team provide such amazing and vital services to our great community and we feel privileged that we can be a part of this.”

The Braking the Cycle program is a vital volunteer-run service and operates locally in Ipswich, Redbank Plains, Laidley, Boonah and Inala.