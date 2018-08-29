Specially designed kids' gym to open at Redbank Plains

MyFirstGym will open their first Ipswich businesses in November.

MyFirstGym will open their first Ipswich businesses in November. Contributed

A GYM especially designed for children will open at the Redbank Plains Town Square this November.

MyFirstGym is a space for children aged between seven months and 13-years-old to participate in curriculum-based and speciality classes such as yoga, dancing, gymnastics, martial arts, athletics and more.

This will be their first gym in Ipswich, after already having businesses in the Brisbane suburbs of Carindale, Hawthorne and North Lakes, as well as Robina on the Gold Coast.

They will be moving into the space where Anytime Fitness currently is, and expect to be open sometime in early November when Anytime Fitness move across the parking lot.

OPENING SOON: Dan Newton, Morgan Bills, Lachlan Creighton and Greg Lacy from My First Gym, which will be opening at the Redbank Plains Town Square in November. Ashleigh Howarth

MyFirstGym chief executive officer Dan Newton said the concept for the gym came about because too many children are glued to electronic devices.

"A lot of young kids aren't moving enough. It's scary how many of them are always using electronic devices," Mr Newton said.

"MyFirstGym is about creating a fun space where they can come and learn new skills and inspire them to get moving.

"The activities we hold are relevant to the specific age group and we rotate those classes every two weeks so they are always doing something new.

"It provides a space where kids can come and play and learn all under the one roof."

The activities are designed to develop children's motor skills, improve teamwork and problem solving, build coordination, speed and strength, increase their confidence, improve their cardiovascular fitness levels and strengthen their hearts, lungs and muscles.

Lachlan Creighton is one of the franchise owners. He said while a number of directors had already been selected for the Redbank Plains gym, they are also looking for specialised coaches to come on board.

"We are looking for coaches, people that are specialists in the areas of gymnastics, yoga, and all the other classes which we offer," Mr Creighton said.

"Experience in early childhood or coaching would be an advantage.

"Get in touch with us via Facebook to talk to us."

Search MyFirstGym Redbank Plains and send a message to know more.