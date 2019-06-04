Menu
EASY LIVING: MS sufferer Ronda Bennett has recently moved into an assisted living precinct in Springfield, which she credits with giving her independence.
Health

Specially designed apartments give life back

4th Jun 2019 6:00 PM
SIMPLE things like washing your own clothes or having a doorbell are things most people take for granted, but not Springfield resident Ronda Bennett.

The 62-year-old mother of two has lived with multiple sclerosis since 2001 and until recently, answering her door independently or inviting friends over was something she could only dream of.

Mrs Bennett moved into the Project Dignity 120 Springfield Apartments in May last year and said the transition from her former nursing home residence to the serviced apartments meant she felt the most alive she had in years.

The project is part of MS Queensland's effort to give the state's 4000 sufferers dignity and independence.

"It's given me some really good life skills which I had lost in a nursing home situation and I just love that now I don't need to put my name on my clothes and I can do all my laundry by myself,” Mrs Bennett said.

The apartments were opened last year in the health precinct, and are the first of a series of high-need independent living apartments MS Queensland will build across the state.

MS Queensland CEO Gerard Menses said the apartments were adaptable to a person's changing needs and circumstances.

Springfield City Group managing director Raynuha Sinnathamby said health was one of the key focus areas for Greater Springfield and delivering first-class health facilities was a top priority for the city.

assisted living facility multiple sclerosis springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

