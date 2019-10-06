Specialised skills: How cyclist conquered the world

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Former UCI Female Trials world champion Janine Jungfels is returning to China for another international mission in her skilful sport.

HAVING become a world champion, Janine Jungfels knows that her technically and physically demanding competition is in what might be called a "niche sport''.

However, preparing for her next world titles mission, the Ipswich-based cycling bike trials rider appreciates the skills required to succeed at international level.

"A lot of people don't have the time or patience now to stick to something that is really challenging,'' she said of her competitive pursuit on a specialised bike.

Having turned 31 today, Jungfels is heading to China for the latest world event next month.

The national Female Trials champion finished third last year at the UCI Trials Urban World Championships in the same country, three years after winning the UCI and BIU world title in pouring rain in Andorra.

The fit and focused Blackstone rider concedes her training has been limited this year due to full-time work, external study and being a self-funded international competitor.

"Time is a big issue at the moment,'' she said. "I'm doing what I can, juggling everything.''

She would love to see her sport attract more participants in Australia given the challenges it provides.

During competition, the riders have to negotiate a series of obstacles in different sections and find the finish line, accruing as few penalties as possible on their unusual-looking bikes.

Timing is critical with no seat.

"There's no part of your bike that's allowed to touch apart from your tyres,'' Jungfels said. "So if a pedal or a bash guard or handlebars or something hits on the way through, it counts as a penalty. You want to get through all your gates without putting any feet down.''

The riders gain points depending on their ability to control the bike.

Like other cycling sports such as mountain-biking, the courses vary.

However, the one constant is having to use strength, skill and agility to be successful.

Jungfels is the current Australian Female Trials Champion and Australian Female Trials Rider of the Year. She won the same honours last year, along with her third placing at the world championships in China.

She's been Australian Trials Rider of the Year since 2016, adding the 2014 and 2015 Australian Female Mountain Biker of the Year to her growing list of accomplishments.

Her major achievements include 17 World Cup podiums and six top step finishes.

The 2015 world champion has been in Ipswich for a year after growing up in the Calamvale area.

She took up the sport 15 years ago, working her work up the ranks on her way to becoming a world champion. She made her international debut in 2009 in Canberra before stepping up her overseas competition in 2011.

Studying Master of Water Management part-time further restricts the time she has to devote to her sport.

However, she maintains a regular program of riding, sessions in the gym and extra work to improve her explosive skills.

In past years she also did some coaching on bike-handling skills with various groups including women, school children and the police.

"These skills help riders learn and improve their bike control to ensure they can safely manoeuvre their bikes both on and off the road,'' she said.

Working in environmental management at Logan City Council, she volunteered her time helping Ipswich City Council build its new trials park at Castle Hill Blackstone Reserve.

She was also part of the promotional video highlighting the benefits of the Ipswich facility she helped set up.

Living near the Blackstone course provides a valuable place for Jungfels to do some specific bike training.

Although a keen mountain-biker and motorcycle rider, Jungfels found bike trials more to her liking as an elite competitive sport.

She said the European countries produced the best riders, although she has proven with her commitment that people from Australia can punch above their proverbial weight.