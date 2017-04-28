Special school's $8 million growth plan

CHILDREN and staff at a rapidly growing Ipswich special school are one step closer to enjoying drastically improved facilities in the future.

Education Minister Kate Jones has approved an $8 million project for a new multi-storey classroom for Ipswich West Special School.

The project is fully funded by Education Queensland to ensure the school has the necessary facilities to meet the needs of the local community over the coming years.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said it was exciting news for the school, which was expecting a 40 per cent increase in student enrolments over the next three years.

"In recognition of the significant public benefit this project will achieve, the Minister has designated the site at 12 Omar Street, West Ipswich, as land for community infrastructure. This ensures this important project can be delivered without delay,” Ms Howard said.

"I anticipate a contract for construction of the new building will be awarded towards the end of May.”

The heritage value of the existing Block A will be preserved with the re-orientation of the building, while blocks C and D will be demolished.

"The construction of the school's new facilities will also bring a welcome boost to the Ipswich economy, with it expected to create around 30 full-time equivalent jobs during construction,” Ms Howard said.

School principal Renae Somerville said it was exciting news for the school community.

"We're thrilled the Queensland Government has supported the Ipswich West Special School with the funding necessary to ensure our facilities meet the growing needs of our school community,” Ms Somerville said.