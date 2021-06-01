Special school students make use of new $12.2M facility

Goodna Special School student Holly Dyre shows off the carrot cake donuts which featured in Tuesday’s morning tea.

Goodna Special School student Holly Dyre shows off the carrot cake donuts which featured in Tuesday’s morning tea.

STUDENTS at Goodna Special School will now be able to hone some of their specialty skills following the unveiling of a new $12.2 million multipurpose facility.

The three-storey development, dubbed the ‘Yakka Dargun Building’ in honour of indigenous communities, features a multipurpose room, specialist learning areas, amenities and eight classrooms.

It also houses a new state-of-the-art home economics kitchen which Year 10 student Holly Dyre frequents at least once a week.

While cooking with her dad at home has long been a favourite pastime, Ms Dyre eventually hopes to mould her culinary passion into a career.

Education Minister Grace Grace joins Bundamba MP Lance McCallum to mark the opening of Goodna Special School’s new $12.2 million facility.

Fortunately, she now has both the facility and equipment at school to do just that.

Education Minister Grace Grace was joined by Bundamba MP Lance McCallum on Tuesday to tour the new facility, marking the building’s official opening.

RELATED: Students reap rewards of ‘world class’ $7.8M facility

Among the festivities was a Welcome to Country performed by Uncle Henry, as well as some outstanding performances by students to celebrate the school’s multicultural cohort.

A morning tea, featuring an assortment of baked goods, was on offer and catered by several home economic students including Ms Dyre.

The teen, who is currently undertaking a Certificate One in Hospitality, said the new kitchen was better than she could have imagined.

Goodna Special School’s new $12.2 million learning facility.

“I really like it, there’s lots of space here to do lots of cooking,” she said.

“(I like to make) sweets, like cakes and slices.”

It was her father, who is employed as a cook in the Australian Defence Force, who first showed her the ins and outs of creating the perfect dish.

“He taught me everything I know,” Ms Dyre said.

The 16-year-old hopes to one day follow in her father’s footsteps, even setting her sights on gaining work as a restaurant cook once her schooling is complete.

Year 10 Student Holly Dyre with Home Economics teacher Ms Janine Armitage.

To prepare, she regularly takes part in the school’s ‘Coffee on Q’ program, which mimics the inner-workings of a cafe and returns all profit made back into the program.

“Staff have to ring up and order their coffee and meals, they have to pay for it too,” Ms Dyre said.

“We cook the food and then we put it all in the freezer and then Thursday we bring it all out.

READ MORE: Ipswich developments proposed, approved in 2020

“There’s another group of students that come in and deliver it to the staff.”

Home economics teacher Ms Janine Armitage said the new kitchen had boosted many of her students’ confidence.

“They love it, it’s been really great for them to keep improving on their cooking skills,” she said.

The new building houses a multipurpose area among other new facilities.

Goodna Special School Principal Fleur Watson said the community adore the new facilities.

“It’s an architecturally designed learning precinct that is bright and engaging – the staff and students just love it.”

“We work hard to achieve excellent outcomes for students with significant disabilities and the new purpose-built facilities will help our students reach their potential.

“The classrooms are fantastic with plenty of natural light and the new centre includes sensory rooms to help meet individual student needs.”

Mr McCallum said similar sentiments during Tuesday’s celebration, saying the new building was a “game-changer” for staff and students.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.