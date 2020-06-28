Menu
Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard, Ipswich Special School deputy principal Tracey Banks and student Blake.
Education

Special school gets ninja play space for kids of all abilities

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
IPSWICH Special School has a new 'ninja warrior' play space, which will allow students of all abilities to play together.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the $180,000 facilities were designed by playground design group Urban Play for students in wheelchairs and those with mobility challenges.

The State Government contributed $129,000, with Variety - The Children's Charity and Blue Dog Training donating $40,000 and the school putting in $7800.

"I am over the moon with the support the government has provided to this fantastic school with funding to support these kids who require accessible play equipment," Ms Howard said.

"The Ipswich 'ninja' style play area is an all-inclusive playground that will enable all of the school's upper years' students to play together regardless of their needs or ability.

"It's critical that children with disabilities have the play equipment they need and it's so heartening to see them happily using this fantastic equipment.

"It includes musical pipes, push-up bars, a chalkboard, a tipi carousel, climbing equipment, a free-runner, a sand pathway, rubber soft-fall and a rubber mound cable-way - very exciting equipment that will appeal to both Ipswich Special School's younger and older students."

A further $495,000 has been invested at Raceview State School to refurbish two of its existing outdoor learning areas.

"The first project is an upgraded playground with new accessible play equipment suitable for Years 1-6 for the special education program," Ms Howard said.

"It includes artificial turf, a nature play area, rubber soft-fall, additional shade, a sensory board, sandstone seating, concrete paths and a sandpit, plus some new fencing.

"The second project delivered updates to the entry of the school and the Prep play area including tiered sandstone blocks, shelter, artificial turf, amphitheatre and timber stage, alphabet log steppers, two yarning circles, chalk board with concrete seating, suspended balancing beams and log entry statement with school logo."

