Special park chair to honour Somerset’s centenarian birthday

Esk woman Beryl Butler will celebrate her 100th birthday on Australia Day 2021. Image: iStock

Esk woman Beryl Butler will celebrate her 100th birthday on Australia Day 2021. Image: iStock

Iconic Esk woman Beryl Butler turns 100 today, and in honour of her extensive involvement in the community, a chair will be built at the local park.

The family of Beryl Monica Butler (nee Granzien) requested to Somerset Regional Council that they consider naming a site in the Esk township in honour of the centenarian.

Mrs Butler was born at the Toogoolawah Hospital on January 26, 1921, and grew up at “The Pines” in Mount Beppo.

She later married William John Butler on September 20, 1946, and lived at Somerset Dam while her husband worked on building the dam wall.

They later moved to a home in Esk where she still lives today.

Mrs Butler worked at Esk State School for 14 years as a cleaner and was involved as a volunteer with Blue Nurses, RSL Ladies Auxiliary – where she is a life member – and the Over Fifties Club, where she is also a life member.

Her seven children, Leonie, Ian, Kevin, Alan, Wendy, Karen and Robyn, all attended Esk State School and Toogoolawah State High School.

Somerset Council agreed it was appropriate to recognise Mrs Butler’s contribution to the community and decided to build a park seat on East Street – just 300 metres from her home.

Councillors unanimously agreed to the project on Wednesday, January 21, with Cr Helen Brieschke thanking the teams for processing the request quickly.

Cr Bob Whalley said it was wonderful the council could do something for Mrs Butler.

“She has been our only centenarian on my time at council,” Cr Whalley said.

“I think we should do as much as we can to honour that.”

Cr Sean Choat said Mrs Butler’s contribution added to the character and history of the local heritage area.