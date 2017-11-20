Special learning day dedicated to maths teachers

USQ's Maths Teachers Professional Learning Day aims to make maths more attractive to kids.

THE Maths Teachers Professional Learning Day will be held at USQ Springfield this Wednesday.

The day will provide an opportunity for teachers from across the region to network with peers and discover the latest technologies and applications of mathematics in industry.

Maths skills are essential for many jobs of the future, but statistics show a sharp decline in the number of students choosing to take advanced mathematics in senior school years.

Now in its ninth year, the event aims to make maths more meaningful and attractive to school students.

Participants will take part in a range of activities, listen to presentations from USQ academics and industry professionals and learn how mathematics and statistics can be applied to different careers, including occupations outside traditional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) fields.

Dr Leon Berkelmans, Senior Manager of the Reserve Bank's domestic markets department, will discuss the important role maths plays in the economic sector, while Stephanie Piper, who heads USQ's Makerspace, will share how digital technologies can help teach maths.

For more information about the Maths Teachers Professional Learning Day, visit the event website.

The USQ Maths Teachers Professional Learning Day is on Wednesday, November 22, from 8.30am-3pm at USQ Springfield, Room B332.