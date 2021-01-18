‘Special guy’: Family mourns loss of beloved chiropractor

Gary Migotto passed away on January 9. He founded the Limestone Natural Therapies Centre in Ipswich and the Gatton Chiropractic Centre in 1993.

FAMILY, friends and patients are mourning the loss of a well-respected chiropractor who embarked on a career to heal others after his own battle with pain as a teenager.

Gary Louis Migotto passed away at the age of 54 on January 9 after a two-and-a-half month fight with an inoperable brain tumour.

He founded the Limestone Natural Therapies Centre in Ipswich and the Gatton Chiropractic Centre in 1993.

Sophie, Gary, Mary-anne, Daniel and Josh Migotto.

Gary will be sorely missed by wife Mary-anne, daughter Sophie, sons Daniel and Josh and his wide circle of friends, family and patients.

He was born in New Guinea in 1966 when it was still part of Australia.

Gary grew up in Brisbane after his family moved back to Australia in the 1970s when Papua New Guinea achieved independence.

It was while he was studying a Bachelor of Science at the University of Queensland where he met his future wife Mary-anne.

The pair moved to Sydney for four years so Gary could complete a Masters in Chiropractic at Macquarie University.

“As a teenager he ended up having a bad back from doing lots of exercise, mainly from rowing,” Mary-anne said.

“He went to lots of health practitioners but a chiropractor was the one who helped him with his back.

“He was a very hard working person and very motivated.

“He really just enjoyed being able to help people. He loved his patients.

“He always had a smile on his face.

Gary and Mary-anne Migotto. They met while studying at the University of Queensland.

The couple, who lived at Pinjarra Hills, spent 32 years together before he tragically passed away earlier this month.

In October last year he started complaining of headaches before he had a hemorrhagic stroke, which involves blood bleeding into the brain, on Halloween.

Two weeks later the news came that the stroke was caused by a glioblastoma multiforme tumour.

“It kind of came out of the blue,” Mary-anne said.

“He was actually very healthy and active beforehand.

“He was always on the go.

“GBM is a cancer that grows and spreads rapidly. Treatment can help, but this condition can’t yet be cured.

“The average length of time of survival is 12-14 months but that’s with treatment.

“The location of Gary’s tumour in combination with the stroke he had, meant his condition was inoperable and untreatable.

“His survival was shortened because of that.

“Gary battled brain cancer with strength, bravery and grace and without a complaint the whole time.

“He fought until he couldn’t fight anymore and unfortunately that day came much sooner than we had ever hoped.”

Gary died peacefully at home on January 9 surrounded by his family.

Mary-anne said Gary kept active by mountain biking, kayaking, snorkelling and hiking and had a love of good, food wine and travel.

“Gary had a sense of humour that lit up any room and always had time for friends and family,” she said.

Gary and Mary-anne Migotto. The couple were together for 32 years and had three children together.

“Although there were many eventful nights out and he threw some memorable parties, he would often trade it all for a sunset on the deck and a night at home by the fire with his family.

“We will never forget all the good times and burned in our memory forever will be the light in his clear blue eyes, his smile and funny faces.

“As his family we are thankful that we were able to be by his side as he peacefully drew his last breaths and passed on.

“It is hard to let go.

“But what cannot be lost, is the deep love between us.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world to have had him for my partner.”

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 22 at 10.30am.

Mary-anne and Gary Migotto.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of attendees will be limited and individual invitations will be sent out.

The service will be livestreamed here.

“When we started realising we had to plan a funeral we were looking at the limits (which were) 200 people,” Mary-anne said.

“Now it’s been cut to 100 people so it’s even harder.”

Daughter Sophie said unfortunately there were many people who won’t be able to attend the service who would have wanted to pay their respects in person.

“He was constantly hard working, he always really cared about the people he met,” she said.

“He was just very genuine,

“Even if you only met him once you’d know straight away that he was a legend.

“He was a really special guy.”

