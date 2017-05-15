Special garden dedicated to mums

Springfield Lakes Nature Care Inc hosted the inaugural Trees for Mum Mother's Day event, with over 50 people in attendance.

SPRINGFIELD Lakes residents celebrated Mother's Day by planting a tree in their mum's honour.

As part of the Trees for Mum national tree-planting initiative, over 50 people attended the Springfield event.

Hosted by Springfield Lakes Nature Care Inc., President Luise Manning said it was a beautiful day despite the rain and a special way to celebrate mums both past and present.

"Everyone had a wonderful day, there was a very special feeling and even though it was a sad day for some people, everyone was just so happy to have the opportunity to celebrate their mums,” Mrs Manning said.

"There were lots of children colouring in their labels and excited to be able to decorate a gift card and the mums were also happy to receive all the different coloured gerberas that were donated by Sweet Moments florist.

"More importantly, it's just so nice to now have a spot in a local park where people can come to sit and reflect on their loved ones and I'm sure it will be a special place for all those who were involved.”

Springfield Lakes resident, Jill Bauer said she planted a tree in honour of her mum whom she lost in March.

"It was a brilliant idea to begin with, I wanted to plant a tree in memory of my mother as she has only just passed away,” Ms Bauer said.

"They gave me a nice tree and since I couldn't go to my mother's funeral, I planted a tree for her here instead.

"It was a really brilliant day, there were many people and families and a big cake, so it was really great day.”

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale was present on the day, along with Councillors Sheila Ireland and David Morrison who donated plants for the event, as well as Federal Member for Oxley, Milton Dick, who donated a Mother's Day hamper.

Three raffles were also drawn on the day, with proceeds going towards building a new website and other administration costs for the Springfield Nature Care Group Inc.

The Trees for Mum garden is located at Promenade Park on the corner of Jezabel Drive and Lakeside Avenue, Springfield Lakes.