Pol-air, police and a special response team have swooped on a man allegedly involved in an arm robbery (file image).
News

Special forces swoop to grab alleged armed robber near Esk

Ali Kuchel
28th Jan 2021 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:15 AM
Pol-Air and a special emergency response team have arrested a 31-year-old man from Morayfield for multiple matters including alleged attempted robbery while armed.

Toogoolawah and Esk police were involved with the arrest on January 24, after an extended police force arrested the man on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Esk.

Toogoolawah OIC sergeant John Cumner said the man had been allegedly charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while under the influence of liquor, possessing weapons and intend to cause grievous bodily harm.

The alleged offences came from a number of incidents in the Caboolture area.

The man is currently under police guard at the Ipswich Hospital recovering from injuries sustained in the arrest.

Detectives from Caboolture Criminal Investigation branch are investigating the incident.

Gatton Star

