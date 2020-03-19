’Special’ events on after major meeting off

DRAG RACING: Willowbank Raceway officials have confirmed the Santo's Super Thunder Championship Drag Racing event scheduled for Good Friday has been cancelled.

The event scheduled for April 10 joins the long list of major events unable to be held due to the threat posed by the Covid-19 virus.

However, a new plan has been devised to offer some racing for competitors, their crews and families.

"We have been working closely with 400 Thunder and IHRA Australia and while we hate to cancel this tremendous event, the health and safety of our patrons, competitors and volunteer officials is paramount,'' Raceway president Tony Wedlock said.

"We have already seen the postponement of the CMC Rocks music festival, scheduled for this weekend and now with the cancellation of the Santos Super Thunder we have lost vital sources of revenue for the venue.

"The current situation with Covid-19 is changing virtually by the hour but we are looking to continue with events that meet the recommendations of government health authorities to minimise the spread of the virus and hope for everyone's sake the current situation can be brought under control as quickly as possible.''

Wedlock said Willowbank Raceway was in a unique position in its 35 year history "as we balance of the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff while working to keep a level of racing activity happening and stay financially viable during this uncertain period.

"In response to this, the venue has implemented a carefully selected calendar of events to be offered across the March and April 2020 period before hopefully resuming our normal schedule.''

The short-term limited program will include events like QDRC, Street Series, Diesel Assault and Racer Test Days.

In order to meet current public health policy, these events will be only available for advanced online pre-entry for competitors and associated family/crew only with no public spectator ticketing or on day entries available.

"This has to be done to ensure we have the minimum number of entrants, to make these events financially viable, as well as to monitor and control the number of persons in the venue for each event,'' Wedlock said.

"This period will also see reduced staffing levels at the venue and as such we ask that everyone please be patient and respectful in dealing with our office during this period.

"At no time will competitor safety levels be comprised during this period as a result of this measure.''

Details of the short-term special calendar are available at www.willowbankraceway.com.au